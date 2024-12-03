Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gm, reflecting a decline of Rs.650.0. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7106.3 per gm, down by Rs.600.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.98%, whereas in the last month, it has increased by 3.07%.
The price of silver is Rs.94000.0 per kg, which reflects a decrease of Rs.500.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77513.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78173.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77403.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹94000.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹94600.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹92500.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77361.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78021.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77251.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹102100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹102700.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹100600.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77367.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78027.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77257.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹93300.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹93900.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹91800.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77365.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78025.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77255.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹94800.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹95400.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per kg.
The gold February 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.76840.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.2% at the time of publishing.
The silver December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.89171.0 per kg, exhibiting an increase of 0.537% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements affecting these prices include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations pertaining to the gold trade. Additionally, global events such as the overall state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.
