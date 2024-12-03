Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 03-12-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77513.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gm, reflecting a decline of Rs.650.0. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7106.3 per gm, down by Rs.600.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.98%, whereas in the last month, it has increased by 3.07%.

The price of silver is Rs.94000.0 per kg, which reflects a decrease of Rs.500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77513.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 78173.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 77403.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94000.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 94600.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77361.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 78021.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 77251.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 102100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 102700.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 100600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77367.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 78027.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 77257.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 93300.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 93900.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 91800.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77365.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 78025.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 77255.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 94800.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was 95400.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was 93300.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.76840.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.2% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.89171.0 per kg, exhibiting an increase of 0.537% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements affecting these prices include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations pertaining to the gold trade. Additionally, global events such as the overall state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

