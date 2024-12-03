Gold and silver prices today on 03-12-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77513.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94000.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gm, reflecting a decline of Rs.650.0. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7106.3 per gm, down by Rs.600.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.98%, whereas in the last month, it has increased by 3.07%.

The price of silver is Rs.94000.0 per kg, which reflects a decrease of Rs.500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77513.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78173.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77403.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹94000.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹94600.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77361.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78021.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77251.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹102100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹102700.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹100600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77367.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78027.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77257.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹93300.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹93900.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹91800.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77365.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹78025.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹77255.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹94800.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-12-2024, was ₹95400.0 per kg, and the price from last week on 27-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.76840.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.2% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at Rs.89171.0 per kg, exhibiting an increase of 0.537% at the time of publishing.