Gold and silver prices Today on 04-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs. 6397.0 per gm, down by Rs. 270.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5865.0 per gm, down by Rs. 250.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.67%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.11%.

The cost of silver is Rs. 78600.0 per kg, down by Rs. 300.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in your city are as follows:

- Chennai has a gold price of Rs. 64530.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 80000.0/1kg.

- Delhi has a gold price of Rs. 63970.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 78600.0/1kg.

- Mumbai has a gold price of Rs. 63820.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 78600.0/1kg.

- Kolkata has a gold price of Rs. 63820.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 78600.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 63425.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.252% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 74679.0 per kg, down by 0.192% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations in the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

