Gold and silver prices Today on 04-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.64324.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.73500.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight decrease on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6432.4 per gm, down by Rs.502.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5892.1 per gm, down by Rs.460.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -1.14%, while in the last month it has seen a 0.13% increase.

The cost of silver is Rs.73500.0 per kg, down by Rs.1000.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in various cities are as follows:

- Chennai: Gold price of Rs.64386.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76900.0/1kg.

- Delhi: Gold price of Rs.64324.0/10g and silver price of Rs.73500.0/1kg.

- Mumbai: Gold price of Rs.64575.0/10g and silver price of Rs.73500.0/1kg.

- Kolkata: Gold price of Rs.63821.0/10g and silver price of Rs.73500.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.63459.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.164% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72063.0 per kg, down by 0.297% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

