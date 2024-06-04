Gold and silver prices today on 04-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7349.9 per gm down by Rs.449.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6732.5 per gm down by Rs.411.0. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.57% .whereas in the last month it has been -2.85%.

The cost of silver is Rs.90400.0 per kg down by Rs.2230.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

₹

₹

₹

Silver Price in Delhi

₹

₹

₹

Gold Price in Chennai

₹

₹

₹

Silver Price in Chennai

₹

₹

₹

Gold Price in Mumbai

₹

₹

₹

Silver Price in Mumbai

₹

₹

₹

Gold Price in Kolkata

₹

₹

₹

Silver Price in Kolkata

₹

₹

₹

Gold Price Today in Delhi is73499.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-06-2024 was74671.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 29-05-2024 was74243.0/10 grams.Silver Price Today in Delhi is90400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-06-2024 was92630.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 29-05-2024 was93400.0/Kg. Gold Price Today in Chennai is73427.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-06-2024 was73875.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 29-05-2024 was74532.0/10 grams.Silver Price Today in Chennai is90490.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-06-2024 was92730.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 29-05-2024 was93210.0/Kg. Gold Price Today in Mumbai is73283.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-06-2024 was74599.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 29-05-2024 was74387.0/10 grams.Silver Price Today in Mumbai is90400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-06-2024 was92630.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 29-05-2024 was93400.0/Kg. Gold Price Today in Kolkata is73929.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-06-2024 was74527.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 29-05-2024 was73520.0/10 grams.Silver Price Today in Kolkata is90400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-06-2024 was92630.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 29-05-2024 was93400.0/Kg. The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72144.0 per 10 gm up by 0.577% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96102.0 per kg up by 0.005% at the time of publishing. Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!