Gold and silver prices today on 04-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7349.9 per gm down by Rs.449.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6732.5 per gm down by Rs.411.0.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.57% .whereas in the last month it has been -2.85%.

