Gold and silver prices today on 04-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73671.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89880.0 in Delhi.

First Published10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7367.1 per gm up by Rs.760.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6748.2 per gm up by Rs.696.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.7% .whereas in the last month it has been 1.61%.

The cost of silver is Rs.89880.0 per kg up by Rs.1690.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73671.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-07-2024 was 73024.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-06-2024 was 73533.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 89880.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-07-2024 was 87890.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-06-2024 was 87220.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73671.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-07-2024 was 73096.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-06-2024 was 73033.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 89880.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-07-2024 was 87980.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-06-2024 was 87130.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74465.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-07-2024 was 73311.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-06-2024 was 72676.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 89880.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-07-2024 was 87890.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-06-2024 was 87220.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 74248.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 03-07-2024 was 73743.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-06-2024 was 72676.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 89880.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-07-2024 was 87890.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-06-2024 was 87220.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72463.0 per 10 gm up by 0.083% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91890.0 per kg down by 0.142% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

