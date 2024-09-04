Gold and silver prices today on 04-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72638.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.82440.0 in Delhi.

Published4 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7263.8 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.661.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6653.7 per gm, down by Rs.605.0. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.27%, while in the last month it has registered a decline of -3.42%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.82440.0 per kg, down by Rs.510.0.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 72638.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 03-09-2024, was 73541.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 29-08-2024, it was 73340.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 82440.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 03-09-2024, was 85270.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was 85180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73210.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was 73685.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was 73125.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was 85190.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was 85180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 72781.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was 74189.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was 73913.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was 85270.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was 85180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73782.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was 73829.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was 72838.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was 85270.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was 85180.0 per kg.

Additionally, gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71475.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.132% at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2506.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.24% at the time of publishing.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, current interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning gold trade all contribute to these price changes. Furthermore, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
