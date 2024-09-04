Gold and silver prices today on 04-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72638.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.82440.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7263.8 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.661.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6653.7 per gm, down by Rs.605.0. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.27%, while in the last month it has registered a decline of -3.42%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.82440.0 per kg, down by Rs.510.0.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹72638.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 03-09-2024, was ₹73541.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 29-08-2024, it was ₹73340.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹82440.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 03-09-2024, was ₹85270.0 per kg, and last week's price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73210.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was ₹73685.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹73125.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was ₹85190.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹72781.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday's price on 03-09-2024 was ₹74189.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 29-08-2024 was ₹73913.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was ₹85270.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73782.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was ₹73829.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹72838.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹82440.0 per kg. Yesterday's rate on 03-09-2024 was ₹85270.0 per kg, and last week's price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.

Additionally, gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71475.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.132% at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2506.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.24% at the time of publishing.