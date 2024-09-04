Gold and silver prices today on 04-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7263.8 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.661.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6653.7 per gm, down by Rs.605.0. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.27%, while in the last month it has registered a decline of -3.42%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.82440.0 per kg, down by Rs.510.0.
Gold Price in Delhi
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹72638.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 03-09-2024, was ₹73541.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 29-08-2024, it was ₹73340.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹82440.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 03-09-2024, was ₹85270.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Chennai
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73210.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was ₹73685.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹73125.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was ₹85190.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Mumbai
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹72781.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was ₹74189.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹73913.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was ₹85270.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Kolkata
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73782.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s price on 03-09-2024 was ₹73829.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹72838.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹82440.0 per kg. Yesterday’s rate on 03-09-2024 was ₹85270.0 per kg, and last week’s price on 29-08-2024 was ₹85180.0 per kg.
Additionally, gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71475.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.132% at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2506.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.24% at the time of publishing.
The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, current interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning gold trade all contribute to these price changes. Furthermore, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.