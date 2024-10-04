Gold and silver prices today on 04-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77733.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7773.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.100.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7127.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.90.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.73%, whereas it has decreased by 4.81% over the past month.

The cost of silver is Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at ₹77733.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, on 03-10-2024, was ₹77073.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 28-09-2024 was ₹77633.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98100.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was ₹98000.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was ₹99200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77581.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 03-10-2024, was ₹76921.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 28-09-2024 was ₹77481.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103700.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was ₹104800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77587.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday's gold price on 03-10-2024 was ₹76927.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 28-09-2024 was ₹77487.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97400.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was ₹97300.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was ₹98500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77585.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday's gold price on 03-10-2024 was ₹76925.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 28-09-2024 was ₹77485.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98900.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was ₹98800.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was ₹100000.0 per kilogram.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2238.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 2.099% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.95400.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 0.049% at the time of publication.