Gold and silver prices today on 04-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77733.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7773.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.100.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7127.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.90.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.73%, whereas it has decreased by 4.81% over the past month.

The cost of silver is Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at 77733.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, on 03-10-2024, was 77073.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 28-09-2024 was 77633.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 98100.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was 98000.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was 99200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77581.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 03-10-2024, was 76921.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 28-09-2024 was 77481.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103700.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was 103600.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was 104800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77587.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday's gold price on 03-10-2024 was 76927.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 28-09-2024 was 77487.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 97400.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was 97300.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was 98500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77585.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday's gold price on 03-10-2024 was 76925.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 28-09-2024 was 77485.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 98900.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 03-10-2024 was 98800.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 28-09-2024 was 100000.0 per kilogram.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2238.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 2.099% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.95400.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 0.049% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from esteemed jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade significantly contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

