Gold and silver prices today on 04-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8057.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.94%, and in the last month, it has recorded a decrease of -3.57%. The cost of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80573.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80723.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79963.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100100.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday on 03-11-2024 was ₹100000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹101000.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80421.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80571.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79811.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹108700.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was ₹108600.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹109600.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80427.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80577.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79817.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99400.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was ₹99300.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹100300.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80425.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80575.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79815.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100900.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was ₹100800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹101800.0 per kg.
The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78426.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.559% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94631.0 per kg, down by 0.892% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the international economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices within the Indian market.
