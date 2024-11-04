Gold and silver prices today on 04-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8057.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.94%, and in the last month, it has recorded a decrease of -3.57%. The cost of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80573.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80723.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79963.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100100.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday on 03-11-2024 was ₹100000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹101000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80421.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80571.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79811.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹108700.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was ₹108600.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹109600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80427.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80577.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79817.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99400.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was ₹99300.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹100300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80425.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was ₹80575.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was ₹79815.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100900.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was ₹100800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was ₹101800.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78426.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.559% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94631.0 per kg, down by 0.892% at the time of publishing.