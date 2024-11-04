Gold and silver prices today on 04-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80573.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100100.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8057.3 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.94%, and in the last month, it has recorded a decrease of -3.57%. The cost of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80573.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was 80723.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was 79963.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100100.0 per kg. The silver rate yesterday on 03-11-2024 was 100000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was 101000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80421.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was 80571.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was 79811.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 108700.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was 108600.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was 109600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80427.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was 80577.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was 79817.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99400.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was 99300.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was 100300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80425.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 03-11-2024 was 80575.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 29-10-2024 was 79815.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100900.0 per kg. The previous day’s silver rate on 03-11-2024 was 100800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 29-10-2024 was 101800.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78426.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.559% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94631.0 per kg, down by 0.892% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the international economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 04-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

137.65
10:16 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-7.35 (-5.07%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,296.00
10:16 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-43.1 (-3.22%)

Tata Steel share price

147.05
10:16 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-2.65 (-1.77%)

Bharat Electronics share price

283.90
10:16 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-4.85 (-1.68%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

10,377.10
10:03 AM | 4 NOV 2024
415.3 (4.17%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,386.00
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
25.75 (1.89%)

City Union Bank share price

176.15
10:03 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-1.7 (-0.96%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,200.65
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-63.35 (-5.01%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,883.75
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-278.95 (-8.82%)

PVR Inox share price

1,483.00
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-92.4 (-5.87%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

483.50
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-29.15 (-5.69%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

620.00
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
-35.55 (-5.42%)
More from Top Losers

Syrma SGS Technology share price

543.60
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
33.95 (6.66%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,645.80
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
96.2 (6.21%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,733.20
10:04 AM | 4 NOV 2024
215.2 (4.76%)

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,057.45
10:03 AM | 4 NOV 2024
215.35 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.