Gold and silver prices Today on 04-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold & Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63910.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.0.0 in Delhi.
Gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6391.0 per gm, up by Rs.810.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5860.0 per gm, up by Rs.750.0.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message