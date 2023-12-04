Gold and silver prices Today on 04-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6391.0 per gm, up by Rs.810.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5860.0 per gm, up by Rs.750.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.62%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.9%.

The cost of silver is Rs.0.0 per kg, down by Rs.76546.0 per kg.

Gold (24k) and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

- Chennai: Gold price of Rs.64530.0/10g and silver price of Rs.0.0/1kg.

- Delhi: Gold price of Rs.63910.0/10g and silver price of Rs.0.0/1kg.

- Mumbai: Gold price of Rs.63760.0/10g and silver price of Rs.0.0/1kg.

- Kolkata: Gold price of Rs.63760.0/10g and silver price of Rs.0.0/1kg.

The gold December 2023 MCX futures were trading at Rs.63760.0 per 10 gm, up by 1.027% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.79313.0 per kg, up by 0.243% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in prices are impacted by a range of elements, including the input from respected jewelers. Factors such as the global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations on the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

