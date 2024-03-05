Gold and silver prices Today on 05-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6519.4 per gm, showing an increase of Rs.870.0. The price of 22 carat gold was at Rs.5971.8 per gm, up by Rs.797.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -0.87%, while over the last month it has been -1.32%.

The cost of silver is Rs.73500.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in various cities are as follows: Chennai - gold price of Rs.64623.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76900.0/1kg, Delhi - gold price of Rs.65194.0/10g and silver price of Rs.73500.0/1kg, Mumbai - gold price of Rs.65511.0/10g and silver price of Rs.73500.0/1kg, Kolkata - gold price of Rs.65067.0/10g and silver price of Rs.73500.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.64853.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.089% at the time of publishing. The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74479.0 per kg, down by 0.258% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, current interest rates, and government regulations. Global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

