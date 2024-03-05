Gold and silver prices Today on 05-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.65194.0 in Delhi while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.73500.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6519.4 per gm, showing an increase of Rs.870.0. The price of 22 carat gold was at Rs.5971.8 per gm, up by Rs.797.0.
