Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices today on 05-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 05-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74200.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.88930.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7420.0 per gm up by Rs.701.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6796.8 per gm up by Rs.643.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.96% whereas in the last month it has been -0.36%.

The cost of silver is Rs.88930.0 per kg down by Rs.1470.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74200.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-06-2024 was 73948.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-05-2024 was 74658.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi: Silver Price Today in Delhi is 88930.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-06-2024 was 92630.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-05-2024 was 94400.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai: Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73408.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-06-2024 was 74454.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-05-2024 was 74368.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai: Silver Price Today in Chennai is 89010.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-06-2024 was 92730.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-05-2024 was 94210.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai: Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73192.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-06-2024 was 73658.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-05-2024 was 73644.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai: Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 88930.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-06-2024 was 92630.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-05-2024 was 94400.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata: Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73912.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-06-2024 was 74527.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-05-2024 was 74368.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata: Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 88930.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-06-2024 was 92630.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-05-2024 was 94400.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72420.0 per 10 gm up by 0.14% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.89700.0 per kg up by 0.046% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

