Gold and silver prices today on 05-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73363.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.81580.0 in Delhi.

Published5 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7336.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.725.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6720.0 per gram, which is up by Rs.663.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.27%, while it has decreased by 3.54% over the last month.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.81580.0 per kilogram, down by Rs.860.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.73363.0 per 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.73299.0 per 10 grams, while the price from last week on 30-08-2024 was Rs.74233.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.81580.0 per kilogram. The rate observed yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.82950.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 30-08-2024 was Rs.85160.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.73291.0 per 10 grams. The price noted yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.73370.0 per 10 grams, while the price from last week on 30-08-2024 was Rs.73225.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.81580.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.83030.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 30-08-2024 was Rs.85240.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.73149.0 per 10 grams. The price noted yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.73799.0 per 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-08-2024 was Rs.73225.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.81580.0 per kilogram. The rate observed yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.82950.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 30-08-2024 was Rs.85160.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.72650.0 per 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.72584.0 per 10 grams, and the price from last week on 30-08-2024 was Rs.73081.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.81580.0 per kilogram. The rate noted yesterday, on 04-09-2024, was Rs.82950.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 30-08-2024 was Rs.85160.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publication, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1172.5 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 3.059%. Meanwhile, the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.86116.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.031%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, variations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly impact gold prices within the Indian market.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
