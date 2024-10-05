Gold and silver prices today on 05-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7785.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.120.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7138.3 per gm, which is an increase of Rs.110.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.08%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.29%. The cost of silver is Rs.98000.0 per kg, showing a decline of Rs.100.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77853.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77633.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77573.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98000.0/Kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹98000.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹98100.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77701.0/10 grams. The price on the previous day, 04-10-2024, was ₹77481.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77421.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0/Kg. The recorded rate yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹103600.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹103700.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77707.0/10 grams. The price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77487.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77427.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97300.0/Kg. The rate yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹97300.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹97400.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77705.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77485.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77425.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98800.0/Kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹98800.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹98900.0/Kg.
The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76169.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.098% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.7683.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 10.858% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from respected jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade significantly impact these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.
