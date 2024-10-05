Gold and silver prices today on 05-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7785.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.120.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7138.3 per gm, which is an increase of Rs.110.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.08%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.29%. The cost of silver is Rs.98000.0 per kg, showing a decline of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77853.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77633.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77573.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98000.0/Kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹98000.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹98100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77701.0/10 grams. The price on the previous day, 04-10-2024, was ₹77481.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77421.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0/Kg. The recorded rate yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹103600.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹103700.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77707.0/10 grams. The price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77487.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77427.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97300.0/Kg. The rate yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹97300.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹97400.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77705.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77485.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77425.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98800.0/Kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 04-10-2024 was ₹98800.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was ₹98900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76169.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.098% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.7683.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 10.858% at the time of publishing.