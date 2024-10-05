Gold and silver prices today on 05-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77853.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Published5 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7785.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.120.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7138.3 per gm, which is an increase of Rs.110.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.08%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.29%. The cost of silver is Rs.98000.0 per kg, showing a decline of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77853.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 04-10-2024 was 77633.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was 77573.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 98000.0/Kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 04-10-2024 was 98000.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was 98100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77701.0/10 grams. The price on the previous day, 04-10-2024, was 77481.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was 77421.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103600.0/Kg. The recorded rate yesterday on 04-10-2024 was 103600.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was 103700.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77707.0/10 grams. The price on 04-10-2024 was 77487.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was 77427.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 97300.0/Kg. The rate yesterday on 04-10-2024 was 97300.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was 97400.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77705.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 04-10-2024 was 77485.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 29-09-2024 was 77425.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 98800.0/Kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 04-10-2024 was 98800.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 29-09-2024 was 98900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76169.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.098% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.7683.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 10.858% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from respected jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade significantly impact these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

MoreLess
