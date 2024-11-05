Gold and silver prices today on 05-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80573.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100100.0 in Delhi.

Published5 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8057.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gram.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.07%, whereas the change over the last month has been -3.4%.

The cost of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80573.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-11-2024 was 80573.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-10-2024 was 80633.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100100.0 per kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-11-2024 was 100100.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-10-2024 was 102200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80421.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-11-2024 was 80421.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-10-2024 was 80481.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 108700.0 per kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-11-2024 was 108700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-10-2024 was 110800.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80427.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-11-2024 was 80427.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-10-2024 was 80487.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99400.0 per kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-11-2024 was 99400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-10-2024 was 101500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80425.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 04-11-2024 was 80425.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-10-2024 was 80485.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100900.0 per kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 04-11-2024 was 100900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-10-2024 was 103000.0 per kg.

As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78900.0 per 10 grams, down by 0.106%.

Similarly, silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96629.0 per kg, down by 0.114%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from esteemed jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

