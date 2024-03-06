Gold and silver prices Today on 06-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.65890.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74800.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6589.0 per gm, up by Rs.696.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6035.5 per gm, up by Rs.637.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last one week has been -0.6%, while in the last month it has shown a decrease of -1.48%.

The cost of silver is Rs.74800.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.1300.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai - gold price of Rs.66730.0/10g and silver price of Rs.78300.0/1kg, Delhi - gold price of Rs.65890.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74800.0/1kg, Mumbai - gold price of Rs.65825.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74800.0/1kg, Kolkata - gold price of Rs.66084.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74800.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.65184.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.175% at the time of publishing. The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73106.0 per kg, down by 0.365% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies impact gold prices in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

