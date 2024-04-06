Hello User
Gold and silver prices Today on 06-04-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices Today on 06-04-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72118.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.81700.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7211.8 per gm down by Rs.91.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6606.0 per gm down by Rs.83.0.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.66% whereas in the last month it has been -6.72%.

The cost of silver is Rs.81700.0 per kg down by Rs.400.0 per kg.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold Rate Today in Delhi is 72118.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was 70682.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 31-03-2024 was 68799.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi is 81700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 05-04-2024 was 81100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-03-2024 was 77800.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 72118.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was 71098.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 31-03-2024 was 68933.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai is 85000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 05-04-2024 was 84100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-03-2024 was 80800.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is 71699.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was 70474.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 31-03-2024 was 68664.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai is 81700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 05-04-2024 was 81100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-03-2024 was 77800.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is 71489.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was 71445.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 31-03-2024 was 69337.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata is 81700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 05-04-2024 was 81100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-03-2024 was 77800.0/Kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.70599.0 per 10 gm down by 0.052% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.82275.0 per kg up by 0.04% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

