Thu Jun 06 2024 10:06:30
Gold and silver prices today on 06-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73570.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.88710.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7357.0 per gm down by Rs.630.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6739.0 per gm down by Rs.578.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.47% .whereas in the last month it has been 0.43%.


The cost of silver is Rs.88710.0 per kg down by Rs.220.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73570.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-06-2024 was 73499.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 31-05-2024 was 73846.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 88710.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-06-2024 was 90400.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-05-2024 was 92860.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73858.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-06-2024 was 73427.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 31-05-2024 was 73918.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 88800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-06-2024 was 90490.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-05-2024 was 92770.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74362.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-06-2024 was 73283.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 31-05-2024 was 73341.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 88710.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-06-2024 was 90400.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-05-2024 was 92860.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73282.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-06-2024 was 73929.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 31-05-2024 was 73918.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 88710.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-06-2024 was 90400.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 31-05-2024 was 92860.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72910.0 per 10 gm up by 0.541% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93482.0 per kg up by 1.252% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 06 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST
