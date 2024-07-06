Gold and silver prices today on 06-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74964.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.90800.0 in Delhi.

First Published6 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Saturday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7496.4 per gm up by Rs.1335.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6866.7 per gm up by Rs.1223.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.43% .whereas in the last month it has been 1.92%.

The cost of silver is Rs.90800.0 per kg up by Rs.600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74964.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-07-2024 was 73671.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-06-2024 was 73990.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 90800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-07-2024 was 89880.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-06-2024 was 88090.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 74747.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-07-2024 was 73671.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-06-2024 was 73703.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 90890.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-07-2024 was 89880.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-06-2024 was 88180.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74020.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-07-2024 was 74465.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-06-2024 was 73272.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 90800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-07-2024 was 89880.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-06-2024 was 88090.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75037.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-07-2024 was 74248.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 30-06-2024 was 73487.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 90800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-07-2024 was 89880.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 30-06-2024 was 88090.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73622.0 per 10 gm up by 0.122% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92132.0 per kg down by 0.128% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.:.

