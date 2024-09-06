Gold and silver prices today on 06-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7352.8 per gm, which reflects an increase of Rs.165.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.2 per gm, up by Rs.152.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.75%, while it has decreased by 2.34% in the last month.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.83140.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.1560.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73528.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹72638.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 31-08-2024 was ₹73181.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹83140.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹82440.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was ₹85100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73888.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹73210.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 31-08-2024 was ₹73613.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹83140.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹82440.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was ₹85270.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73384.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹72781.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 31-08-2024 was ₹74261.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹83140.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹82440.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was ₹85100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73025.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹73782.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 31-08-2024 was ₹73109.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹83140.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was ₹82440.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was ₹85100.0 per kg.

As of the time of publishing, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1494.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 2.68%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.85006.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.059%.