Gold and silver prices today on 06-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73528.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.83140.0 in Delhi.

Published6 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7352.8 per gm, which reflects an increase of Rs.165.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.2 per gm, up by Rs.152.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.75%, while it has decreased by 2.34% in the last month.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.83140.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.1560.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73528.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 72638.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 31-08-2024 was 73181.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 83140.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 82440.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was 85100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73888.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 73210.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 31-08-2024 was 73613.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 83140.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 82440.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was 85270.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73384.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 72781.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 31-08-2024 was 74261.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 83140.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 82440.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was 85100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73025.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 73782.0 for 10 grams, while last week's price on 31-08-2024 was 73109.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 83140.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, on 05-09-2024, was 82440.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 31-08-2024 was 85100.0 per kg.

As of the time of publishing, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1494.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 2.68%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.85006.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.059%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements affecting these changes include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding gold trade. Additionally, international events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
