Gold and silver prices today on 06-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7784.3 per gram, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7137.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.22%, while over the past month it has decreased by -5.41%.

The price of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.2100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77843.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was ₹77733.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was ₹77563.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100100.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was ₹98100.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was ₹98000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77691.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was ₹77581.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was ₹77411.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105700.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was ₹103700.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77697.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was ₹77587.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was ₹77417.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99400.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was ₹97400.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was ₹97300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77695.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was ₹77585.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was ₹77415.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100900.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was ₹98900.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was ₹98800.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76169.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.098% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.7683.0 per kg, showing an increase of 10.858% at the time of publishing.