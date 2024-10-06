Gold and silver prices today on 06-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77843.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100100.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7784.3 per gram, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7137.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.22%, while over the past month it has decreased by -5.41%.

The price of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.2100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77843.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was 77733.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was 77563.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100100.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was 98100.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was 98000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77691.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was 77581.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was 77411.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105700.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was 103700.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was 103600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77697.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was 77587.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was 77417.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99400.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was 97400.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was 97300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77695.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 05-10-2024 was 77585.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 30-09-2024 was 77415.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100900.0 per kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 05-10-2024 was 98900.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 30-09-2024 was 98800.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76169.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.098% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.7683.0 per kg, showing an increase of 10.858% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, changes in currency values across countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, the state of the global economy, and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 06-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,181.30
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
5.85 (0.5%)

Tata Steel share price

166.75
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

295.20
03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
3.1 (1.06%)

Tata Motors share price

930.70
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
4.7 (0.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

301.65
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-20.5 (-6.36%)

Kfin Technologies share price

1,015.00
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-63.85 (-5.92%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,897.70
03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-170.55 (-5.56%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

963.45
03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-52.75 (-5.19%)
More from Top Losers

VIP Industries share price

563.85
03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
40.8 (7.8%)

Oil India share price

572.25
03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
33.4 (6.2%)

JK Paper share price

489.95
03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
27.1 (5.86%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,245.35
03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
63.15 (5.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,685.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,691.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,843.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,695.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.