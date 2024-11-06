Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 06-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80413.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8041.3 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7372.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 0.96%, whereas in the last month it has been -3.67%. The cost of silver is Rs.99100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80413.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-11-2024 was 80573.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 31-10-2024 was 81343.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 99100.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-11-2024 was 100100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 31-10-2024 was 103200.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80261.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-11-2024 was 80421.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 31-10-2024 was 81191.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 107700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-11-2024 was 108700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 31-10-2024 was 111800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80267.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-11-2024 was 80427.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 31-10-2024 was 81197.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 98400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-11-2024 was 99400.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 31-10-2024 was 102500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80265.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 05-11-2024 was 80425.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 31-10-2024 was 81195.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 99900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-11-2024 was 100900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 31-10-2024 was 104000.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78460.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.06% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93469.0 per kg, down by 1.246% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of factors, including input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, global occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

