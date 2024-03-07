Gold and silver prices Today on 07-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.66299.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74400.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6629.9 per gm up by Rs.409.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6072.9 per gm up by Rs.374.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.24%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.0%.

The cost of silver is Rs.74400.0 per kg down by Rs.400.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai - Rs.65847.0/10g for gold and Rs.77900.0/1kg for silver, Delhi - Rs.66299.0/10g for gold and Rs.74400.0/1kg for silver, Mumbai - Rs.66492.0/10g for gold and Rs.74400.0/1kg for silver, Kolkata - Rs.65783.0/10g for gold and Rs.74400.0/1kg for silver.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.65421.0 per 10 gm up by 0.373% at the time of publishing. The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75476.0 per kg up by 0.126% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by various elements, including input from respected jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, government regulations, and global economic conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

