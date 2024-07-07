Gold and silver prices today on 07-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74529.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.90980.0 in Delhi.

First Published7 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7452.9 per gm down by Rs.435.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6826.8 per gm down by Rs.399.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.88% .whereas in the last month it has been 0.89%.

The cost of silver is Rs.90980.0 per kg up by Rs.180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74529.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-07-2024 was 73629.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 01-07-2024 was 72984.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 90980.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-07-2024 was 90200.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 01-07-2024 was 88260.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 74819.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-07-2024 was 73846.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 01-07-2024 was 73703.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 90800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-07-2024 was 90200.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 01-07-2024 was 88180.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73875.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-07-2024 was 74571.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 01-07-2024 was 74134.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 90980.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-07-2024 was 90200.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 01-07-2024 was 88260.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 74819.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-07-2024 was 73556.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 01-07-2024 was 73200.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 90980.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-07-2024 was 90200.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 01-07-2024 was 88260.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73420.0 per 10 gm down by 0.033% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93595.0 per kg up by 0.044% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:7 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
