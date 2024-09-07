Gold and silver prices today on 07-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices remained steady on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7352.8 per gm, and the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.2 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.73%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.16%.
The cost of silver is Rs.83140.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73528.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was ₹73363.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73901.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73888.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was ₹73291.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73325.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73384.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was ₹73149.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73109.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73025.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was ₹72650.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73901.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.
The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.470.0 per 10 gm, down by 30.73% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3325.0 per kg, down by 24.842% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.
