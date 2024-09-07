Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 07-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 07-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73528.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.83140.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices remained steady on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7352.8 per gm, and the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.2 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.73%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.16%.

The cost of silver is Rs.83140.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73528.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was 73363.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was 73901.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was 81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73888.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was 73291.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was 73325.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was 81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73384.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was 73149.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was 73109.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was 81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73025.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-09-2024 was 72650.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-09-2024 was 73901.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 06-09-2024 was 81580.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.470.0 per 10 gm, down by 30.73% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3325.0 per kg, down by 24.842% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

