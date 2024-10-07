Gold and silver prices today on 07-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77833.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Published7 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7783.3 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.10.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7136.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.58%, while over the past month, it has decreased by -5.64%.

The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77833.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 77853.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 01-10-2024, was 77403.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100000.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 98000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was 98000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77681.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 77701.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 01-10-2024, was 77251.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105600.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 103600.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was 103600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77687.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 77707.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price, on 01-10-2024, was 77257.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99300.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 97300.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was 97300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77685.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 77705.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price, on 01-10-2024, was 77255.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was 98800.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was 98800.0 per kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.610.0 per 10 gm, remaining unchanged at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.5591.5 per kg, reflecting an increase of 0.242% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in the prices of Gold and Silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Moreover, global events, including the state of the international economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 07-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

    Popular in Markets

