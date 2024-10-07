Gold and silver prices today on 07-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77833.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7783.3 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.10.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7136.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.58%, while over the past month, it has decreased by -5.64%.

The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77833.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹77853.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77403.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹98000.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was ₹98000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77681.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹77701.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77251.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105600.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹103600.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was ₹103600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77687.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹77707.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77257.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99300.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹97300.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was ₹97300.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77685.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹77705.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77255.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kg. The rate yesterday, on 06-10-2024, was ₹98800.0 per kg, and last week's silver price, on 01-10-2024, was ₹98800.0 per kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.610.0 per 10 gm, remaining unchanged at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.5591.5 per kg, reflecting an increase of 0.242% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}