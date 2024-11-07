Gold and silver prices today on 07-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80523.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99100.0 in Delhi.

Published7 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8052.3 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gram.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.37%, while in the last month it has decreased by 3.48%.

The cost of silver is Rs.99100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80523.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was 80413.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was 81513.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 99100.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was 99100.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was 103000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80371.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was 80261.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was 81361.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 107700.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was 107700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was 111600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80377.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was 80267.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was 81367.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 98400.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was 98400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was 102300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80375.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was 80265.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was 81365.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 99900.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was 99900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was 103800.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76395.0 per 10 grams, down by 0.339% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92800.0 per kg, down by 0.459% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from recognized jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, such as the condition of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
