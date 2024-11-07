Gold and silver prices today on 07-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8052.3 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gram.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.37%, while in the last month it has decreased by 3.48%.

The cost of silver is Rs.99100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80523.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80413.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81513.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹99100.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹99100.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹103000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80371.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80261.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81361.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹107700.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹107700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹111600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80377.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80267.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81367.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹98400.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹98400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹102300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80375.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80265.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81365.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹99900.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹99900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹103800.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76395.0 per 10 grams, down by 0.339% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92800.0 per kg, down by 0.459% at the time of publishing.