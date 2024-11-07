Gold and silver prices today on 07-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80523.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99100.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8052.3 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.37%, while in the last month it has decreased by 3.48%.

The cost of silver is Rs.99100.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80523.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80413.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81513.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹99100.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹99100.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹103000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80371.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80261.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81361.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹107700.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹107700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹111600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80377.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80267.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81367.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹98400.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹98400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹102300.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80375.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80265.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81365.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹99900.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹99900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹103800.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76395.0 per 10 grams, down by 0.339% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92800.0 per kg, down by 0.459% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}