Gold and silver prices today on 07-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8052.3 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gram.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.37%, while in the last month it has decreased by 3.48%.
The cost of silver is Rs.99100.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80523.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80413.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81513.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹99100.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹99100.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹103000.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80371.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80261.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81361.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹107700.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹107700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹111600.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80377.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80267.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81367.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹98400.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹98400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹102300.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80375.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80265.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81365.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹99900.0 per kg. Yesterday’s silver rate on 06-11-2024 was ₹99900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 01-11-2024 was ₹103800.0 per kg.
The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76395.0 per 10 grams, down by 0.339% at the time of publishing.
The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92800.0 per kg, down by 0.459% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from recognized jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, such as the condition of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.