Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices Today on 08-04-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices Today on 08-04-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.71210.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.83400.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7121.0 per gm down by Rs.209.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6522.8 per gm down by Rs.192.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.98% .whereas in the last month it has been -8.13%.

The cost of silver is Rs.83400.0 per kg up by Rs.1700.0 per kg.

Gold Rate in Delhi

Gold Rate Today in Delhi is 71210.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 07-04-2024 was 72118.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 02-04-2024 was 69968.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 83400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 07-04-2024 was 81700.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-04-2024 was 78700.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 71070.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 07-04-2024 was 72118.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 02-04-2024 was 70792.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 86900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 07-04-2024 was 85000.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-04-2024 was 81700.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is 71350.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 07-04-2024 was 71699.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 02-04-2024 was 70723.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 83400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 07-04-2024 was 81700.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-04-2024 was 78700.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata

Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is 71629.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 07-04-2024 was 71489.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 02-04-2024 was 69968.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 83400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 07-04-2024 was 81700.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-04-2024 was 78700.0/Kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.70899.0 per 10 gm up by 1.012% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.80850.0 per kg down by 0.016% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

