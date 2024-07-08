Gold and silver prices today on 08-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74819.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.90800.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
First Published8 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7481.9 per gm up by Rs.290.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6853.4 per gm up by Rs.266.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.59% .whereas in the last month it has been -1.29%.

The cost of silver is Rs.90800.0 per kg down by Rs.180.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74819.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-07-2024 was 74964.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 02-07-2024 was 73024.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 90800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-07-2024 was 87890.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 74819.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-07-2024 was 74747.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 02-07-2024 was 73096.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 90890.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-07-2024 was 90890.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-07-2024 was 87980.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74529.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-07-2024 was 74020.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 02-07-2024 was 73311.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 90800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-07-2024 was 87890.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 74674.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-07-2024 was 75037.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 02-07-2024 was 73743.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 90800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-07-2024 was 90800.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-07-2024 was 87890.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72904.0 per 10 gm down by 0.201% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96082.0 per kg down by 0.181% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 10:15 AM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 08-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

332.10
10:17 AM | 8 JUL 2024
8.1 (2.5%)

Tata Steel

174.45
10:17 AM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.17%)

Tata Motors

1,002.30
10:17 AM | 8 JUL 2024
8.6 (0.87%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.15
10:17 AM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.05 (-0.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

204.60
10:12 AM | 8 JUL 2024
16.3 (8.66%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,372.35
10:12 AM | 8 JUL 2024
104.7 (8.26%)

IRCON International

331.05
10:12 AM | 8 JUL 2024
23.3 (7.57%)

One 97 Communications

468.00
10:12 AM | 8 JUL 2024
31.4 (7.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue