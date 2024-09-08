Gold and silver prices today on 08-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73460.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.87000.0 in Delhi.

Published8 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7346.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.68.0. In contrast, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.0 per gm, down by Rs.2.0.
The fluctuation in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.02%, while the change over the past month is recorded at -3.46%.
The current rate for silver is Rs.87000.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.3860.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73460.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 73528.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was 73541.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was 85270.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 73888.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was 73685.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 92000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 73384.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was 74189.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was 85270.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 73025.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was 73829.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was 83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was 85270.0/Kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.470.0 per 10 gm, down by 30.73%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3325.0 per kg, down by 24.842%.

Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by a multitude of factors, including inputs from esteemed jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning the gold trade contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
