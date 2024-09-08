Gold and silver prices today on 08-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73460.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.87000.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7346.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.68.0. In contrast, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.0 per gm, down by Rs.2.0.The fluctuation in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.02%, while the change over the past month is recorded at -3.46%.The current rate for silver is Rs.87000.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.3860.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73460.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73528.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹73541.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85270.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73888.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹73685.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹92000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73384.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹74189.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85270.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73025.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹73829.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85270.0/Kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.470.0 per 10 gm, down by 30.73%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3325.0 per kg, down by 24.842%.