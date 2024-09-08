Gold and silver prices today on 08-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7346.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.68.0. In contrast, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.0 per gm, down by Rs.2.0.The fluctuation in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.02%, while the change over the past month is recorded at -3.46%.The current rate for silver is Rs.87000.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.3860.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73460.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73528.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹73541.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85270.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73888.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹73685.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹92000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73384.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹74189.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85270.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹73025.0/10 grams, and the price from last week, on 02-09-2024, was ₹73829.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹87000.0/Kg. The rate yesterday, on 07-09-2024, was ₹83140.0/Kg, while last week's price on 02-09-2024 was ₹85270.0/Kg.
As of the time of publication, the gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.470.0 per 10 gm, down by 30.73%. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3325.0 per kg, down by 24.842%.
Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by a multitude of factors, including inputs from esteemed jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning the gold trade contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.