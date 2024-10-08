Gold and silver prices today on 08-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.220.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7116.3 per gram, down by Rs.200.0.
The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.99%, while in the last month it has decreased by 5.63%.
The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77613.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77843.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 02-10-2024 was ₹77073.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The silver price today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹100100.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹98000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai stands at ₹77461.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77691.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹76921.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The silver price in Chennai today is ₹105600.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹105700.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77467.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77697.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹76927.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹99200.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹99400.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹97300.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77465.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77695.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹76925.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹100900.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹98800.0 per kilogram.
As of the time of publishing, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76395.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.218%. In contrast, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2140.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 20.699%.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, current interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, international events, the global economic landscape, and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.