Gold and silver prices today on 08-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 08-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77613.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.220.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7116.3 per gram, down by Rs.200.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.99%, while in the last month it has decreased by 5.63%.

The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77613.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was 77843.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 02-10-2024 was 77073.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was 100100.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was 98000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai stands at 77461.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was 77691.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was 76921.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price in Chennai today is 105600.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was 105700.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was 103600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77467.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 07-10-2024 was 77697.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was 76927.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 99200.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was 99400.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was 97300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77465.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was 77695.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was 76925.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was 100900.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was 98800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76395.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.218%. In contrast, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2140.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 20.699%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, current interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, international events, the global economic landscape, and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

