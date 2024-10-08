Gold and silver prices today on 08-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77613.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.220.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7116.3 per gram, down by Rs.200.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.99%, while in the last month it has decreased by 5.63%.

The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77613.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77843.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 02-10-2024 was ₹77073.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The silver price today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹100100.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹98000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai stands at ₹77461.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77691.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹76921.0 per 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai The silver price in Chennai today is ₹105600.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹105700.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77467.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77697.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹76927.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹99200.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹99400.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹97300.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77465.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 07-10-2024 was ₹77695.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹76925.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on 07-10-2024 was ₹100900.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 02-10-2024 was ₹98800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76395.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.218%. In contrast, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2140.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 20.699%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}