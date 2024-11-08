Gold and silver prices today on 08-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78733.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96100.0 in Delhi.

Published8 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7873.3 per gm. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7217.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 0.25%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.56%. The cost of silver is Rs.96100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78733.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-11-2024 was 80523.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-11-2024 was 80723.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 96100.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-11-2024 was 99100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 02-11-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 78581.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-11-2024 was 80371.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-11-2024 was 80571.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 104700.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-11-2024 was 107700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 02-11-2024 was 108600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 78587.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-11-2024 was 80377.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-11-2024 was 80577.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-11-2024 was 98400.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 02-11-2024 was 99300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 78585.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 07-11-2024 was 80375.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-11-2024 was 80575.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 07-11-2024 was 99900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 02-11-2024 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77381.0 per 10 gm down by 0.039% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92127.0 per kg down by 0.201% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
