Gold and silver prices Today on 09-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold and Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63970.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.76400.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6397.0 per gm, and the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5865.0 per gm.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.42%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.3%.

The cost of silver is Rs.76400.0 per kg, down by Rs.200.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

- Chennai: Gold price of Rs.64530.0/10g and silver price of Rs.77800.0/1kg.

- Delhi: Gold price of Rs.63970.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76400.0/1kg.

- Mumbai: Gold price of Rs.63820.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76400.0/1kg.

- Kolkata: Gold price of Rs.63820.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76400.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62633.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.205% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72390.0 per kg, down by 0.051% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including the input from respected jewelers, worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values, current interest rates, and government rules. Global economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

