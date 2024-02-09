Gold and silver prices Today on 09-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs. 6,436.5 per gm, up by Rs. 28.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5,895.9 per gm, up by Rs. 26.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.88%, while in the last month it has been -0.88%.

The cost of silver is Rs. 73,500.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

- Chennai: Gold price of Rs. 64,052.0/10g and silver price of Rs. 75,000.0/1kg.

- Delhi: Gold price of Rs. 64,365.0/10g and silver price of Rs. 73,500.0/1kg.

- Mumbai: Gold price of Rs. 64,616.0/10g and silver price of Rs. 73,500.0/1kg.

- Kolkata: Gold price of Rs. 64,428.0/10g and silver price of Rs. 73,500.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 62,438.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.008% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 73,474.0 per kg, up by 0.707% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as the global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

