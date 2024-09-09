Gold and silver prices today on 09-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73460.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.87000.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7346.0 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.0 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.31%, and in the last month, it has been -2.89%. The cost of silver is Rs.87000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73460.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was 73528.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was 73299.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was 82950.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was 73888.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was 73370.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 92000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was 83030.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was 73384.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was 73799.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was 82950.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was 73025.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was 72584.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was 82950.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1849.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 10.785% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4464.5 per kg, indicating a decrease of 5.363% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Moreover, global events such as the condition of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 09-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

148.90
10:16 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-2.35 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics

278.50
10:16 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-5.15 (-1.82%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

298.25
10:16 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-10.65 (-3.45%)

Indian Oil Corporation

175.90
10:16 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-0.75 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,153.65
10:05 AM | 9 SEP 2024
46 (4.15%)

JSW Energy

734.80
10:05 AM | 9 SEP 2024
25.25 (3.56%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,189.00
10:01 AM | 9 SEP 2024
39.45 (3.43%)

Easy Trip Planners

41.62
10:05 AM | 9 SEP 2024
1.2 (2.97%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue