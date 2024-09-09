Gold and silver prices today on 09-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7346.0 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.0 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.31%, and in the last month, it has been -2.89%. The cost of silver is Rs.87000.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Delhi
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73460.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was ₹73528.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was ₹73299.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was ₹82950.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Chennai
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was ₹73888.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was ₹73370.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹92000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was ₹83030.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Mumbai
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was ₹73384.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was ₹73799.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was ₹82950.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Kolkata
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 08-09-2024 was ₹73025.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-09-2024 was ₹72584.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 08-09-2024 was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 03-09-2024 was ₹82950.0/Kg.
The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1849.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 10.785% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4464.5 per kg, indicating a decrease of 5.363% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Moreover, global events such as the condition of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.