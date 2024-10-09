Gold and silver prices today on 09-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77613.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99000.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices have remained steady as of today. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7116.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.26%, and over the last month, it has declined by -5.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current price of silver is Rs.99000.0 per kilogram, which represents a decrease of Rs.1000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77613.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77833.0 for 10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77633.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is Rs.99000.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.100000.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.98000.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77461.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77681.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77481.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver price today in Chennai is Rs.104600.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.105600.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.103600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77467.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77687.0 for 10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77487.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is Rs.98300.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.99300.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.97300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77465.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77685.0 for 10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77485.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is Rs.99800.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.100800.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.98800.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the time of publishing, gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.491.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of 2.191%. Conversely, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3180.5 per kilogram, which is an increase of 5.002%.