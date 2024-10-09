Gold and silver prices today on 09-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices have remained steady as of today. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7116.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.26%, and over the last month, it has declined by -5.62%.
The current price of silver is Rs.99000.0 per kilogram, which represents a decrease of Rs.1000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77613.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77833.0 for 10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77633.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The silver price today in Delhi is Rs.99000.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.100000.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77461.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77681.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77481.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The silver price today in Chennai is Rs.104600.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.105600.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.103600.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77467.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77687.0 for 10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77487.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The silver price today in Mumbai is Rs.98300.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.99300.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.97300.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77465.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.77685.0 for 10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.77485.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The silver price today in Kolkata is Rs.99800.0 per kilogram. The rate yesterday, on 08-10-2024, was Rs.100800.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was Rs.98800.0 per kilogram.
At the time of publishing, gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.491.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of 2.191%. Conversely, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3180.5 per kilogram, which is an increase of 5.002%.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency value variations among nations, current interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trading contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold prices in the Indian market.