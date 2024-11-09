Gold and silver prices today on 09-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices remained steady on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7964.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7302.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.34%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 2.45%. The current cost of silver is Rs.97100.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79643.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78733.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80573.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹96100.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹100100.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79491.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78581.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80421.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105700.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹104700.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹108700.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79497.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78587.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80427.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96400.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹95400.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹99400.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79495.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78585.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80425.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97900.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹96900.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹100900.0 per kg.
The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78492.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93673.0 per kg, showing a decline of 1.092% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, the state of the global economy, and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.
