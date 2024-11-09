Gold and silver prices today on 09-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79643.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97100.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices remained steady on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7964.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7302.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.34%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 2.45%. The current cost of silver is Rs.97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79643.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78733.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80573.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹96100.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹100100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79491.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78581.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80421.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105700.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹104700.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹108700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79497.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78587.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80427.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96400.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹95400.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹99400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79495.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹78585.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹80425.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97900.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was ₹96900.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was ₹100900.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78492.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93673.0 per kg, showing a decline of 1.092% at the time of publishing.