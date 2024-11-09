Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 09-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79643.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.97100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices remained steady on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7964.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7302.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.34%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 2.45%. The current cost of silver is Rs.97100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79643.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 78733.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 80573.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 97100.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 96100.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 100100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79491.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 78581.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 80421.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105700.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 104700.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 108700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79497.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 78587.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 80427.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 96400.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 95400.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 99400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79495.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 78585.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 80425.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 97900.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday, 08-11-2024, was 96900.0 per kg, and the price from last week, 03-11-2024, was 100900.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78492.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93673.0 per kg, showing a decline of 1.092% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, the state of the global economy, and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

