Gold and silver prices Today on 10-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.63970.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.76600.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6397.0 per gm. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5865.0 per gm.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message