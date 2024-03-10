Gold and silver prices Today on 10-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The price of 24 carat gold is now at Rs.6625.4 per gm, a decrease of Rs.650.0, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6068.9 per gm, down by Rs.595.0.

Over the last week, the price change in 24 carat gold has been -2.43%, and over the last month, it has seen a decline of -3.02%.

The price of silver stands at Rs.75500.0 per kg.

Current gold and silver prices in major cities are as follows: Chennai - gold at Rs.66644.0/10g and silver at Rs.79000.0/1kg, Delhi - gold at Rs.66254.0/10g and silver at Rs.75500.0/1kg, Mumbai - gold at Rs.66124.0/10g and silver at Rs.75500.0/1kg, Kolkata - gold at Rs.66904.0/10g and silver at Rs.75500.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per 10 gm, down by 100.0% at the time of publishing, while the silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per kg, also down by 100.0%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations. Additionally, global economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies impact gold prices in the Indian market.

