Gold and silver prices today on 10-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73460.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.87000.0 in Delhi.

Published10 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7346.0 per gm. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.0 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.12%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.42%. The cost of silver is Rs.87000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73460.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 09-09-2024 was 73460.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-09-2024 was 72638.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 09-09-2024 was 87000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 04-09-2024 was 82440.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 09-09-2024 was 73310.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-09-2024 was 73210.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 92000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 09-09-2024 was 92000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 04-09-2024 was 82440.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 09-09-2024 was 73310.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-09-2024 was 72781.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 09-09-2024 was 87000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 04-09-2024 was 82440.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 09-09-2024 was 73310.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-09-2024 was 73782.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 09-09-2024 was 87000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 04-09-2024 was 82440.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72114.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.015% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1742.0 per kg, up by 3.969% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, variations in currency values between countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
