Gold and silver prices today on 10-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: On Thursday, gold prices experienced a minor decline. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7685.3 per gram, decreasing by Rs.760.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7046.3 per gram, a drop of Rs.700.0.
The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.15%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 4.76%.
The current rate for silver stands at Rs.97000.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76853.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77613.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹77733.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97000.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹100000.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹98100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76701.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77461.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77581.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹102600.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹105600.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹103700.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76707.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77467.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77587.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96300.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹99200.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹97400.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76705.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77465.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77585.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97800.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹100800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 04-10-2024 was ₹98900.0 per kg.
As of the time of publication, the November 2024 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.662.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 1.378%. The November 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.3925.5 per kg, showing an increase of 2.507%.
Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from established jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.
