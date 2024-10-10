Gold and silver prices today on 10-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: On Thursday, gold prices experienced a minor decline. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7685.3 per gram, decreasing by Rs.760.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7046.3 per gram, a drop of Rs.700.0.

The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.15%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 4.76%.

The current rate for silver stands at Rs.97000.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76853.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77613.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹77733.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹97000.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹100000.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹98100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76701.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77461.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77581.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹102600.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹105600.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹103700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76707.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77467.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77587.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹96300.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹99200.0 per kg, and the price from last week, on 04-10-2024, was ₹97400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76705.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹77465.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-10-2024 was ₹77585.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹97800.0 per kg. The rate from yesterday, on 09-10-2024, was ₹100800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 04-10-2024 was ₹98900.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the November 2024 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.662.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 1.378%. The November 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.3925.5 per kg, showing an increase of 2.507%.